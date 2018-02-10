At First Glance, Is The BMW 3-Series The MOST DISAPPOINTING All-new Vehicle Debut Of 2018?

Today was an important day for the automotive industry.

That's because a vehicle that was once an industry icon made an all-new debut.

That would be the BMW 3-Series.

But, the times are a changin'. Simply put, BMW vehicles don't have the same driving dynamics the brand built itself upon and the steering feel that made it stand head and shoulders above the competition is gone. Oh, and remember the "free" maintenance that was thrown in? Yeah, that's gone too.

To make an analogy, it almost seems like BMW has gotten too comfortable and similar to the once household name, Blackberry. Meanwhile Tesla, and in our analogy Apple, has been tooling away creating all-new products that are capturing buyer's imagination and driving momentum.

Doesn't it seem like BMW simply made an incremental change when instead it should have been swinging for the fences on its bread and butter product? Hell, do you even want the all-new 3-Series over the current-gen Audi A4/S4 or Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

There's so much at stake. Is BMW blind to the writing on the wall?

What say you, Spies? Is the BMW 3 the MOST DISAPPOINTING all-new vehicle debut in 2018?


User Comments

MBKing

BMW has essentially become a bank that happens to sell mediocre cars.

Posted on 10/3/2018 12:36:47 AM

Posted on 10/3/2018 12:36:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

No. The worst car this year is the Lexus RX-L. Not only is it the least attractive premium SUV already, but not only did they add a virtually useless 3rd row, but they also sacrified 8 inches of 2nd-row legroom to do so. Absolutely horrific packaging for a higher price tag. And still ugly.

Posted on 10/3/2018 12:46:53 AM

Posted on 10/3/2018 12:46:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

NewQ

Okay, so...

This is not the segment of greatest interest to me. Entry-level cars are neither on my shopping list, nor hold my attention too much, so I don't necessarily have the most stake in this game.

However, this seems to happen every time:

"The new car is bad! The old car was good! Bring back the [insert older generation of your choosing]! It looks too busy! It looks too bland! They changed too much! Just another warmed over refresh! It doesn't have [insert old feature]! BMW has lost its way! It's too big! It's too small! I'm buying [insert competitor instead]! (spoiler alert, hardly anyone who writes something like that actually has the money to buy one, even in this segment)"

From all of this carrying on, you would think BMW hasn't made a good car since the late 70s. That seems farfetched.

I think it looks good. About what you would expect. The same BMW look just updated and better. What do you expect them to do? Get rid of the double kidneys, the four headlights, and the Hofmeister kink? Most car companies would kill to have the design language recognition of BMW.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 10/3/2018 1:08:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

