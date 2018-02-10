At First Glance, Is The BMW 3-Series The MOST DISAPPOINTING All-new Vehicle Debut Of 2018?

Today was an important day for the automotive industry.
That's because a vehicle that was once an industry icon made an all-new debut.
That would be the BMW 3-Series.
2019 BMW 3-Series
But, the times are a changin'. Simply put, BMW vehicles don't have the same driving dynamics the brand built itself upon and the steering feel that made it stand head and shoulders above the competition is gone. Oh, and remember the "free" maintenance that was thrown in? Yeah, that's gone too.
To make an analogy, it almost seems like BMW has gotten too comfortable and similar to the once household name, Blackberry. Meanwhile Tesla, and in our analogy Apple, has been tooling away creating all-new products that are capturing buyer's imagination and driving momentum.
Doesn't it seem like BMW simply made an incremental change when instead it should have been swinging for the fences on its bread and butter product? Hell, do you even want the all-new 3-Series over the current-gen Audi A4/S4 or Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
There's so much at stake. Is BMW blind to the writing on the wall?
What say you, Spies? Is the BMW 3 the MOST DISAPPOINTING all-new vehicle debut in 2018?
2019 BMW 3-Series