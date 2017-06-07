At Least When You Lie, Make It A Good One - French VW Unit Overstates Sales By 800,000 Units So They Look Good

There’s nothing like the antics automakers get up to when fierce rivalry or falling sales forces an emergency pressing of the desperation button.

Just last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles found itself in quite a bit of hot water after its long-running sales-recording practices came under the federal microscope. Mounting pressure eventually forced the company to dial back its monthly figures, shattering some advertisement-friendly sales streaks.

Across the pond, Volkswagen now finds itself with egg (quiche?) on its face following a report by its internal auditors. According to German publication Der Spiegel, the automaker plumped up its French sales tallies for years — to the tune of at least 800,000 vehicles.



TheSteve

Assuming this report is true, it might explain why VW was claiming to be the world's No.1 manufacturer.

Good thing this doesn't happen anywhere else[1].

_____
[1] Sarcastic, thinly veiled reference to Audi's suspect 78 consecutive months of always-increasing unit sales. BTW, VW owns Audi.

TheSteve

Posted on 7/6/2017 2:22:54 PM   

PUGPROUD

Lying runs in the VW family so to speak.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 7/6/2017 2:32:32 PM   

