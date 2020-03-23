Aud's Q5 Sportback Gets Rendered - Does This Get Your Juices Going?

In Audi’s dictionary, the term “Sportback” has long been associated only with hatchbacks such as the A1 and A3 and liftbacks like the A5 and A7, but as of July 2019, the folks from Ingolstadt are slapping the “Sportback” badge on crossovers as well. The Q3 Sportback was the first high-riding model to carry the moniker when it debuted in July 2019, with the fully electric E-Tron Sportback joining in November. Last week, Audi announced it would introduce a third SUV Sportback later this year – the Q5 Sportback.



