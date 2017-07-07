Audi Admits That RS Performance Numbers Are Skewed From Reality

It’s odd that exacting number lovers like the Germans have a tendency to lie about the performance numbers of the cars they build.

Look towards the AMG, M, and Audi Sport divisions and you’ll see multiple examples of cars with horsepower ratings far off from what the dyno claims. Except instead of making their cars sound better than they really are, German automakers skew the opposite direction by sandbagging. Audi Sport head of technical development Stephan Reil just openly admitted that to Car Advice.

cidflekken

So, what I read is, "we don't really have confidence that our product will perform consistently at the levels that they do in testing, so let's give ourselves a little cushion so we don't look bad".

The reality is that performance numbers will be all over the board based on conditions, drivers, etc. So why justify it by saying they're afraid of criticism?

