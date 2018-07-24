Audi Aims To Take Down The M5 With 600HP RS6

The new RS6 is due to make its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show and will be built alongside the technically related RS7 at Audi’s Neckarsulm plant in Germany.

Like its bigger brother, the RS6 will pack a twin- turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol unit, as used by the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, to offer around 605bhp. That’s the same power output quoted for the limited-volume RS6 Avant Plus and 43bhp more than the previous regular RS6. The new engine is also said to deliver an extra 37lb ft, at 590lb ft.