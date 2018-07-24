Audi Aims To Take Down The M5 With 600HP RS6

The new RS6 is due to make its debut at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show and will be built alongside the technically related RS7 at Audi’s Neckarsulm plant in Germany.

Like its bigger brother, the RS6 will pack a twin- turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol unit, as used by the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, to offer around 605bhp. That’s the same power output quoted for the limited-volume RS6 Avant Plus and 43bhp more than the previous regular RS6. The new engine is also said to deliver an extra 37lb ft, at 590lb ft.



User Comments

MDarringer

This just won't sell well. I'm sure it's a tremendous vehicle. Of that I have no doubt. The market has moved on.

TomM

THere are only a very small percentage of people who have the money to waste on a car of this performance that they will never be able to drive to their limits on Public roads - and who do not race their cars on weekends.

ANd these cars will continue to play the Power/Handling curve - which is of little value to all but the most trained or experienced race car drivers. Often the difference between these cars is in the Hundredths of a second - and unattainable by the average driver.

None of these cars sell in BIG numbers - and are basically produced for Bragging Rights. But some manufacturers reputations rise above such things - and they do not have to play the game.

