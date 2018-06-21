Audi, Airbus And Germany Sign Agreement For Flying Taxi Service

Germany, land of the no-holds-barred Autobahn, is pushing the next level of transportation: flying cars.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government signed a letter of intent with executives from Volkswagen’s Audi unit and plane maker Airbus SE to test air taxis in and around the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt.

The trial in Audi’s hometown is meant to counter clogged city roads and unlock new growth potential for Germany’s high-tech industry, the government’s press office said Wednesday in an emailed statement.



llaroo

lets see the SUV version :)

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2018 10:17:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

