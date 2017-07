Audi boss Rupert Stadler has confirmed the brand will launch five new cars next year, including the E-tron electric SUV, its first foray into fully electric vehicles.



It will also reveal the new A7, A6, Q3 and A1.



Speaking at the debut of the Audi A8, Stadler said its flagship saloon was the "starting point for its large product initiative".



The new autonomous driving systems launched on the A8 are expected to filter down across the range, although







