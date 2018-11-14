Audi Answers The BMW M8 Gran Coupe with 700HP RS7

The Audi RS7 has been spotted undergoing testing before its proposed launch next year.

The V8-powered fastback will form Audi Sport’s technological flagship, and should combine a petrol engine with electronic assistance to top 700bhp, a figure higher than its rivals from Mercedes-AMG and BMW.

 

As confirmed to evo by Audi’s head of design, Marc Lichte, the new car will be available in two states of tune. The more conventional derivative will use the Volkswagen Group’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned to produce approximately 650bhp, some 100bhp more than fitted in the Porsche Panamera Turbo.



User Comments

Aspy11

Audi shows a 4-door hatch to answer a 2 door coupe.

OMG.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2018 3:15:57 PM   

