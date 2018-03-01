Audi Beats Up December With A 16.3% Increase In Sales - Ends 2017 Up 7.8%

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:40:42 AM
3 user comments | Views : 1,098 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
Audi End 2017 with a bang and a 16.
3% increase in sales. This rounded out a 7.8% Increase for 2017 far outpacing the segment. Overall volume was 226,511 vehicles.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Audi's new rental car division is really helping sales.— fiftysix (View Profile)
Audi's new rental car division is really helping sales.
— fiftysix (View Profile)
Posted on 1/3/2018 11:13:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
AUDI lost a sale from us, they wanted just as much for a Q5 Prestige than a Macan (basically same car but nicer). Porsche gave us a better deal than AUDI.— USNA1999 (View Profile)
AUDI lost a sale from us, they wanted just as much for a Q5 Prestige than a Macan (basically same car but nicer). Porsche gave us a better deal than AUDI.
— USNA1999 (View Profile)
Posted on 1/3/2018 12:10:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Audi didn't lose anything from you.— GeorgeD (View Profile)
Audi didn't lose anything from you.
— GeorgeD (View Profile)
Posted on 1/3/2018 12:31:40 PM | | Votes: -1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news