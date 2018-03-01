Audi Beats Up December With A 16.3% Increase In Sales - Ends 2017 Up 7.8%

Audi End 2017 with a bang and a 16.

3% increase in sales.  This rounded out a 7.8% Increase for 2017 far outpacing the segment.  Overall volume was 226,511 vehicles.







User Comments

fiftysix

Audi's new rental car division is really helping sales.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2018 11:13:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

USNA1999

AUDI lost a sale from us, they wanted just as much for a Q5 Prestige than a Macan (basically same car but nicer). Porsche gave us a better deal than AUDI.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2018 12:10:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

GeorgeD

Audi didn't lose anything from you.

GeorgeD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2018 12:31:40 PM | | Votes: -1   

