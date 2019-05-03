Audi CEO Openly Questions The Future Of The TT

Prospects for the well-known sports car have long been in question, hampered by ongoing issues over profitability in the relatively low-volume sports car segment.

Autocar has previously reported that Audi was understood to be re-evaluating the TT's future and now Schot has confirmed this.

When asked whether the TT will continue, he said: “That’s a very good question. I think there’s a future for an [Audi] icon but I don’t know if it’s a TT. My heart bleeds when you ask that question!"