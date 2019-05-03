Audi CEO Openly Questions The Future Of The TT

Agent009 submitted on 3/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:54:19 AM

1 user comments | Views : 542 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The future of the Audi TT is under review, according to Audi CEO Bram Schot.

Prospects for the well-known sports car have long been in question, hampered by ongoing issues over profitability in the relatively low-volume sports car segment.

Autocar has previously reported that Audi was understood to be re-evaluating the TT's future and now Schot has confirmed this.

When asked whether the TT will continue, he said: “That’s a very good question. I think there’s a future for an [Audi] icon but I don’t know if it’s a TT. My heart bleeds when you ask that question!"



Read Article


Audi CEO Openly Questions The Future Of The TT

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

wilfred

Call Toyota, they will be happy to rebadge it as a Celica or MR2 to share some costs!

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 3/5/2019 12:10:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]