Audi Claims EVs Will Become A Must Have - How Long Will That Take?

Views : 714 | Category: New Cars

Audi offered more details of its plans to launch three full-electric cars by 2020 as its CEO Rupert Stadler outlined the automaker's plans to make EVs a "must have.

The first will be the e-tron SUV, which will go on sale next year. The Tesla Model X fighter was previewed by the e-tron quattro concept first shown at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show.

The car will have a range of 500km (311 miles), Stadler said at the company's annual earnings conference on Wednesday.

The second EV will be called the e-tron Sportback and will follow in 2019. The car will be a fastback model sitting lower than an SUV but offering a more elevated driving position than a standard hatchback, Stadler said.



User Comments

malba2367

Tesla better quickly improve their interior build quality and their ability to reliably deliver vehicles in a timely fashion, and reduce their costs....there is going to be a whole lot of competition in the EV space real soon!

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/16/2017 3:46:39 PM   

