Audi Claims EVs Will Become A Must Have - How Long Will That Take?

The first will be the e-tron SUV, which will go on sale next year. The Tesla Model X fighter was previewed by the e-tron quattro concept first shown at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show.

The car will have a range of 500km (311 miles), Stadler said at the company's annual earnings conference on Wednesday.

The second EV will be called the e-tron Sportback and will follow in 2019. The car will be a fastback model sitting lower than an SUV but offering a more elevated driving position than a standard hatchback, Stadler said.