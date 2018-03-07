Audi Clings To A Positive Number As Sales Crawl Forward 0.3%

Agent009 submitted on 7/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:11:41 PM

1 user comments | Views : 422 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi of America June sales increase by 0.

3% with Q5 and A4 in the lead.








Audi Clings To A Positive Number As Sales Crawl Forward 0.3%

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

Nuttie, you okay? Did I hear you faint?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2018 3:59:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]