Audi Clings To Positive Sales Streak With A 0.2% Gain In September

Agent009 submitted on 10/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:47:59 AM

1 user comments | Views : 306 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi of America September sales grow 0.

2 percent as Q5 and A4 take the lead








Audi Clings To Positive Sales Streak With A 0.2% Gain In September

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

joneshamilton

Silvercar rental lots to the rescue again.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 10/3/2018 10:11:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]