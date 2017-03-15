Audi Confirms Q4 Coupe Crossover In 2019

The coupe-styled SUV/crossover will challenge models such as the upcoming BMW X2 and the Range Rover Evoque.

"We offered a preview of this type of vehicle with the Audi TT offroad concept study three years ago," Audi CEO Rupert Stadler told reporters on Wednesday here during the automaker's annual earnings news conference.

The Q4 will be a niche model positioned between the Q3 and Q5 volume SUVs, whose volumes last year amounted to 232,045 and 278,968 vehicles, respectively.