Audi Confirms RS5 Sportback And Mystery RS Model Coming To The US

2 user comments | Views : 1,048 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

In an interview with Roadshow, Audi of America President Scott Keogh confirms that the RS5 Sportback (rendering above) would join the RS5 coupe as part of the product range in the United States.

Until now, the Four Rings has been tight-lipped about the existence of the range-topping variant of the stylish four-door, let alone even mention its regional availability. 

"We have one other surprise we're working on, but I'll hold that one," Keogh said during the interview. "There's a cool European model that we haven't brought in yet, and it has been the number 1 car on my list. So maybe we'll get it."

 



User Comments

TomM

The AUDI styling has run its course - and it is time for something more than just a new grill opening.

IN addition - Audi has traditionally done the least to differentiate the styling of their performance cars as well.

Ho Hum - the market has moved on from cars like this.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:26:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

bw5011

I can't wait... My next toy! I love the styling and tech of this car. The aggressive look of the RS5 makes it stand out. I wonder what the mystery model will be... e-tron maybe...hmmm

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 4:14:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

