Audi Confirms RS5 Sportback And Mystery RS Model Coming To The US

In an interview with Roadshow, Audi of America President Scott Keogh confirms that the RS5 Sportback (rendering above) would join the RS5 coupe as part of the product range in the United States. Until now, the Four Rings has been tight-lipped about the existence of the range-topping variant of the stylish four-door, let alone even mention its regional availability.

"We have one other surprise we're working on, but I'll hold that one," Keogh said during the interview. "There's a cool European model that we haven't brought in yet, and it has been the number 1 car on my list. So maybe we'll get it."



