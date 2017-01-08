Audi Continues To Defy The Industry Sales Trend With A 2.5% Increase In July

Audi of America reported a July sales increase of 2. 5 percent to 18,824 vehicles, led by the Q7, the Q3 and the new A5 Sportback. July was the 79th straight month of record sales for Audi of America. The previous July record was set last year with 18,364 deliveries. Through July, Audi has sold 121,795 vehicles in the U.S., outpacing the premium market. Audi SUV sales were 9,338, led by 3,334 deliveries of the Q7, the model’s best month ever. The Q7 has now risen 18 percent this year through July. Sales of the Q3 rose 3.8 percent to 1,888. Through the first half of the year, Audi SUV sales have risen 4.1 percent. Deliveries of the new Q5 are down because of inventory constraints. For the year, Q5 sales have risen 11 percent to 29,863. The new A5, including the coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet, more than tripled to 2,255 vehicles, led by the Sportback, with 1,164 deliveries. The A4 sedan posted sales of 2,652, a 1.5 percent increase for the month and 14 percent year-to-date, as Audi sedans continue to outperform a challenging market for sedans. “Audi is showing that you can win in a challenging segment with design and technology, based on the positive customer response,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America.







