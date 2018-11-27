Audi Doubles Down On Sedans With An A3 Liftback To Counter New CLA

Agent009 submitted on 11/27/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:22:15 PM

0 user comments | Views : 304 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi is preparing to counter the new Mercedes-Benz CLA with its very own style-led coupé: a new five-door A3 liftback model.

The most powerful version, which is set to make more than 400bhp, is described by Audi officials as a spiritual successor to the original Sport Quattro. 

The secret new Audi was granted production approval by former Audi chairman Rupert Stadler earlier this year and forms part of a future four-model A3 line-up. When it reaches the UK in 2020, it will be sold alongside successors to today’s five-door hatchback, two-door cabriolet and four-door saloon A3s.



Read Article


Audi Doubles Down On Sedans With An A3 Liftback To Counter New CLA

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]