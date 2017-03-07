Audi E-Tron Sportback Production Confirmed For 2019 In Brussels

After the demise of the R8 E-Tron last year, Audi no longer has a fully electric model to call its own. That will change next year when the E-Tron Quattro zero-emissions SUV will hit the assembly line at the factory in Brussels, Belgium. It will be joined from 2019 by its sleeker counterpart, the E-Tron Sportback unveiled a few months ago on the occasion of Auto Shanghai.



Billed as being a “four-door gran turismo,” the production model will take after the showcar that had an electric powertrain with 430 hp (320 kW) or as much as 496 hp (370 kW) with the boost mode activated. The full electric punch enabled the E-Tron Sportback to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just four and a half seconds, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the actual production model will be able to match those numbers.



