Audi expects a difficult year as the launch of over 20 redesigned and new models could hurt deliveries, after declining sales of high-end models and further costs from an emissions scandal kept profitability below that of premium rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Volkswagen AG's main profit engine will introduce a new model every three weeks this year, including the redesigned A6 sedan, the all-new Q8 SUV and the battery-powered e-tron crossover, the automaker said on Thursday.



