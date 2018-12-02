Audi Files A Patent For Folding Top SUV - Is A Cabriolet Q8 On the Way?

Agent009 submitted on 2/12/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:24 AM

4 user comments | Views : 1,384 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you don’t count the Cross Cabriolet Concept Quattro Concept from back in 2007, Audi has never built and sold a convertible SUV.

Thankfully the luxury marque has decided against taking on rivals like the Range Rover Evoque. But if new patent filings are any indication, the German marque could be readying some sort of convertible cross cabriolet for the near future… let’s just hope it changes drastically before hitting the production line.

The patent images, uncovered by Autoguide, show a strange-looking SUV with a unique folding mechanism that allows the vehicle to be designed by B and D pillars, which would improve rollover protection. The roof itself is broken into three different parts, and is able to be folded away behind the rear seats. A large portion of the roof still remains over the driver and front passenger seats.



Read Article


Audi Files A Patent For Folding Top SUV - Is A Cabriolet Q8 On the Way?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

fiftysix

I'm shocked to see actual curves on an Audi.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 2:06:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

fiftysix

Is this the new Design Direction GermanNut has been promising for several years?

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 2:06:34 PM | | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

Good lord, no. If there is actual demand for this type of product, those demanding it need to be in therapy. You are literally only getting the advantage of an increased ride height since you don't get the advantage of additional cargo area. Maybe a slightly larger trunk, but the back seat is jeopardized and you don't have the full lay-flat feature of traditional SUV's.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 2:39:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Cabriolet SUV's are inevitable as manufacturers slice and dice the market into ever thinner segments to gain economy of scale and customers. Might not be to everyone's taste but certainly to the senior set that can no longer get down low but looking for a convertible and a high riding site line.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 3:43:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]