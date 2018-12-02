Audi Files A Patent For Folding Top SUV - Is A Cabriolet Q8 On the Way?

If you don’t count the Cross Cabriolet Concept Quattro Concept from back in 2007, Audi has never built and sold a convertible SUV. Thankfully the luxury marque has decided against taking on rivals like the Range Rover Evoque. But if new patent filings are any indication, the German marque could be readying some sort of convertible cross cabriolet for the near future… let’s just hope it changes drastically before hitting the production line. The patent images, uncovered by Autoguide, show a strange-looking SUV with a unique folding mechanism that allows the vehicle to be designed by B and D pillars, which would improve rollover protection. The roof itself is broken into three different parts, and is able to be folded away behind the rear seats. A large portion of the roof still remains over the driver and front passenger seats.





