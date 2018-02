Audi continues to put the final touches on its edgy Q8 crossover and as these spy shots indicate, BMW X6 owners may soon start regretting their choice of SUV.



First unveiled in concept guise, the Audi Q8 will be slightly longer, wider, and shorter than both the X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Thanks to this long, low-slung profile, the Q8 looks seriously impressive, especially on the streets of Warsaw, Poland, as snapped by Carscoops reader Marcin Laudan.





