Audi Formula E Driver Suspended After Cheating Incident

Agent009 submitted on 5/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:53:01 PM

0 user comments | Views : 388 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After a string of finishes no higher than P15, Daniel Abt Formula E's Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler racing team, at last, showed some Abt-itude for sim racing this past Saturday by finishing an unprecedented P3.

The German's miraculous improvement, however, drew suspicion, and for good reason, as it soon came to light that Abt himself hadn't driven the race and that the finish was instead achieved by a surrogate. For his shenanigans, Abt was disqualified from the event, forced to make a 10,000 euro charitable donation, and has been suspended from Audi's Formula E team—which is operated by his own father.

Read Article


Audi Formula E Driver Suspended After Cheating Incident

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]