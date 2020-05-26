Audi Formula E Driver Suspended After Cheating Incident

After a string of finishes no higher than P15, Daniel Abt Formula E's Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler racing team, at last, showed some Abt-itude for sim racing this past Saturday by finishing an unprecedented P3. The German's miraculous improvement, however, drew suspicion, and for good reason, as it soon came to light that Abt himself hadn't driven the race and that the finish was instead achieved by a surrogate. For his shenanigans, Abt was disqualified from the event, forced to make a 10,000 euro charitable donation, and has been suspended from Audi's Formula E team—which is operated by his own father.



