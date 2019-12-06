Audi Has ALREADY RECALLED Its All-new e-tron SUV — Will THIS Negative Press Impact Its Sales?

The Audi e-tron may be stalling before its sales really even get started. We know this because the e-tron already has a recall.



Yes, already.



According to reports, the four rings noted that a seal can be breached. As moisture enters where the battery compartment, it may be possible for a short circuit to occur and, unfortunately, it can cause a fire. This accounts for over 1,600 e-tron vehicles.



While a recall is obviously not good for the launch of any product so soon, some vehicles are more immune to an impact than others. So, we've got to know: Do YOU think that Audi's recall is going to impact e-tron sales in a meaningful way?





