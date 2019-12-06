Audi Has ALREADY RECALLED Its All-new e-tron SUV — Will THIS Negative Press Impact Its Sales?

The Audi e-tron may be stalling before its sales really even get started.

We know this because the e-tron already has a recall.

Yes, already.

According to reports, the four rings noted that a seal can be breached. As moisture enters where the battery compartment, it may be possible for a short circuit to occur and, unfortunately, it can cause a fire. This accounts for over 1,600 e-tron vehicles.

While a recall is obviously not good for the launch of any product so soon, some vehicles are more immune to an impact than others. So, we've got to know: Do YOU think that Audi's recall is going to impact e-tron sales in a meaningful way?



Car4life1

Who knows but it most certainly hasn’t hurt Mercedes EQC sales which is reportedly sold out for 2019 and likely for 2020 as well with inventory not being replenished until 2021

https://cleantechnica.com/2019/02/14/mercedes-benz-eqc-sold-out-for-2019-probably-2020/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/electrek.co/2019/02/14/mercedes-benz-eqc-electric-suv-sold-out/amp/

Car4life1

Posted on 6/12/2019 12:19:57 AM   

SanJoseDriver

The eTron got shamed at the Tesla investor event today. Range is less than the original 2012 Model S and it is the least efficient car per kWh of any major EVs for sale today.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 6/12/2019 12:25:54 AM   

SanJoseDriver

Also funny sidenote, etron literally means "shit" in french... oops.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 6/12/2019 12:26:42 AM   

