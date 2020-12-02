Audi's press release follows:



2020 Audi Q7 model line expands with entry 2. 0-liter TFSI® variant New Audi Q7 features advanced technologies including the MMI® touch response, Audi virtual cockpit and available adaptive cruise assist

Striking design enhancements give the SUV a more powerful stance

Audi Q7 45 TFSI® 2.0-liter engine generates 248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque HERNDON, Va. – With the latest in innovative technologies including benchmark infotainment, as well as striking exterior and interior design enhancements, the new 2020 Audi Q7 model line expands its product offering with a 2.0-liter variant. The Audi Q7 45 TFSI® is an accessible luxury SUV option, offering even more standard and available equipment, such as the new MMI® touch response system with navigation, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems including the new top view camera and adaptive cruise assist, at a similar price point to the outgoing 2019 model year. Performance The Audi Q7 with 2.0-liter, four-cylinder TFSI® engine delivers 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds.

Standard quattro® all-wheel drive offers precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles.

The Audi Q7 is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission. Its eight gears provide quick and smooth shifts.

When equipped with the optional tow package, the Audi Q7 45 TFSI® has a 4,400-lb maximum towing capacity. Exterior and interior design The new large, octagonal Singleframe® grille with six vertical slats in chrome give the SUV a powerful stance.

Standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals or available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with full LED taillights.

Standard 19" 5-arm-star design wheels with all-season tires on available 20" 5-spoke-turbine-design wheels with all-season tires.

The interior of the Q7 follows the design language set forth by the Audi Q8. The cockpit architecture harmonizes with the new MMI touch response® dual touchscreen display. An air vent strip spans the width of the dashboard, underlined by black panel elements and nearly uninterrupted inlays.

The Q7 offers standard three-zone automatic climate control, or available four-zone and standard panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade. Additional product highlights The Q7 integrates benchmark technologies including standard MMI Navigation with MMI touch response® system (10.1-inch upper, 8.6-inch lower), Audi smartphone interface that provides Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto integration for compatible devices and available Audi phone box which connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna and can charge the phone inductively.

Also standard is the Audi virtual cockpit, which helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large Google Earth™ imager or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME subscription) supported with 4G LTE (where available).

A full suite of Audi’s latest driver assistance systems introduced on the A8 last year are standard or available including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist and, Audi side assist with rear cross-traffic assist and vehicle exit warning, and top view camera system with virtual 360 surround view that can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence. Pricing detail

Model year 2020 Audi Q7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices: Model Engine Premium Premium Plus 2020 Audi Q7 45 TFSI® quattro 2.0-liter TFSI® $54,800 $57,200





