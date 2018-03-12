Audi Loses It's Mojo In November - Sales Drop 11% For Month

Another month and another sales decrease.

  Audi's sales strength is start to show the ravages of being on the increase for years. They can't keep it up over time.   Look over the sales and the stats and let us know what you would do to fix it.







User Comments

cidflekken

Wow. Two months of double-digit decreases for Audi. I can understand the to-be-replaced A7 and A6, but not the A4 or Q7

Posted on 12/3/2018 5:36:37 PM

Posted on 12/3/2018 5:36:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

And the A8 is on life support, surprised to see the A3 slip below 1,000 units too

Posted on 12/3/2018 6:05:37 PM

Posted on 12/3/2018 6:05:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The A8 is and has always been a turd. An ICE version of the etron coupesedan could easily replace the A6/7/8. I actually thin the etron will sell well if they can keep a lid on the price. It needs to be $75K well equipped and $100K with everything on it.

Posted on 12/3/2018 6:28:52 PM

Posted on 12/3/2018 6:28:52 PM | | Votes: 1   

GermanNut

The A4 and Q7 big drops are troubling. The A5 likely had a tough year on year comparison when the new Sportback came on sale last year.

Posted on 12/3/2018 6:54:28 PM

Posted on 12/3/2018 6:54:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

