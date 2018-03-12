Audi Loses It's Mojo In November - Sales Drop 11% For Month

Agent009 submitted on 12/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:22:59 PM
Another month and another sales decrease.
Audi's sales strength is start to show the ravages of being on the increase for years. They can't keep it up over time. Look over the sales and the stats and let us know what you would do to fix it.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Wow. Two months of double-digit decreases for Audi. I can understand the to-be-replaced A7 and A6, but not the A4 or Q7— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 12/3/2018 5:36:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
And the A8 is on life support, surprised to see the A3 slip below 1,000 units too— Car4life1 (View Profile)
Posted on 12/3/2018 6:05:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
The A8 is and has always been a turd. An ICE version of the etron coupesedan could easily replace the A6/7/8. I actually thin the etron will sell well if they can keep a lid on the price. It needs to be $75K well equipped and $100K with everything on it.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 12/3/2018 6:28:52 PM | | Votes: 1
The A4 and Q7 big drops are troubling. The A5 likely had a tough year on year comparison when the new Sportback came on sale last year. — GermanNut (View Profile)
Posted on 12/3/2018 6:54:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
