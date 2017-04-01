Audi Mows Down Another Record With A 13.7% Increase In December - Best Sales Year Ever In 2016

Audi sales in the United States grew 4 percent in 2016 for a total of 210,213 vehicles, surpassing 2015 as the brand’s best annual performance.

December 2016 sales increased 13.7 percent to 23,195 vehicles.

 December 2016 marked the best-ever month of sales in Audi of America history and the 72nd consecutive month of record sales for the market. The previous December record was set in 2015 with 20,399 deliveries. The annual result marks the seventh straight year of record sales for Audi in the U.S.

 Strong consumer demand for Audi SUV models finished the year on a high note, as the Q5 and Q7 each had their best sales month ever in December. The Q5 posted 6,396 sales, a 5.6 percent increase over December 2015. The Q7 posted 3,275 sales for the month, a 175 percent increase over last year. The Q3 posted 2,047 deliveries—its second-best performing month—a 36 percent increase over December 2015. SUV sales for the brand increased 34 percent over last December and 19 percent for the year.

 The A3 Sportback e-tron also had its best sales month ever with 589 deliveries in December. For the year, A3 Sportback e-tron sales totaled 4,280.

 The A4 continued to buck the market trend away from sedans, with sales of 4,009 vehicles, a 26 percent increase for the month. For the year, A4 sales rose 20 percent to 34,687.

“2016 was a strong year for Audi due to record levels of consumer consideration and a high-performing dealer network,” said Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America. “We are confident that 2017 will see further growth for the brand with the launch of our largest product offensive in history, starting with the all-new Q5.”

Sales for the year outpaced the premium market, driven by strong performance in the Audi brand’s key growth regions of the south and west, where sales each grew more than 5 percent.

 Audi dealers invested more than $1 billion in facility upgrades between 2008 and 2014. They have committed another $1 billion in investment between 2015 and 2020.




GermanNut

A fantastic sales performance for Audi and the brand has now achieved a monthly sales record every single month for 6 consecutive years! Talk about a major achievement.

The new A4 and Q7 both saw strong sales growth for December and 2016 YTD. Even Audi's best-selling but old Q5, which will be replaced in May of this year, saw its December sales rise 5.6% from December 2015.

Audi's Q3, which has been on sale in Europe for years and features outdated technology, saw strong sales growth for December and 2016 YTD as well.

The future looks extremely bright for Audi in 2017 as the new Q5 and A5 are set to make their sales debut and drive further sales growth.

The new A8 will finally be revealed towards the end of the year showcasing Level III automated technology further cementing Audi's position as a technology leader.

GermanNut

Posted on 1/4/2017 12:42:20 PM   

cidflekken

Do you need a towel and cigarette after your post?

Kudos to Audi. Now, let's see them experience growth on the mid-to-high-end of the segment and not just compete with Lexus at the low-to-mid end.

cidflekken

Posted on 1/4/2017 1:05:46 PM   

MDarringer

It's had sales increases but the percents are hardly worth being called "records".

MDarringer

Posted on 1/4/2017 1:39:26 PM   

carsnyc

Bitches at BMW better beware!

carsnyc

Posted on 1/4/2017 1:20:27 PM   

