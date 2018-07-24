Audi Next Gen Q3 Images Leak Online - Can It Take Down The X1 And GLA?

The second-generation Audi Q3 has leaked online, ahead of its official reveal later this week.

A complete set of images appeared on the CNET website hours before the embargo – revealing the car in full. Pictures have surfaced both of the interior and exterior, giving us a undiguised view of the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA rival.

The pictures reveal Audi has taken an evolutionary approach to the Q3's design, with a larger single-frame grille and slim headlights. It's a design language exhibited on the latest Audi Q8, albeit in a smaller, more mainstream package. However, the rear end doesn't feature a full width LED taillight bar spanning the tailgate, and instead has separate lighting clusters similar to the ones used on the all-new A1 supermini.



User Comments

TomM

No - it cannot

