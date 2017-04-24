Audi Opens The Order Books On The E-Tron Quattro All-Electric SUV - Are The Model X Days Numbered?

The time has come – the Ingolstadt-based automaker is almost ready to unleash into the real world the Tesla Model X competitor it has promised for years, the E-Tron Quattro all-electric SUV.



The VW Group is quite fond of presenting a long barrage of concepts ahead of actually turning an electric model – just look at the three ID concepts – but Audi has now officially opened the future owner reservations for the all-electric E-Tron Quattro. Audi Norway was first (it’s Europe’s best EV market) on April 24, and interested customers can put down a 20,000 kroner (approximately $2,900) reservation for the all-wheel drive, 311 miles+ (500 kilometers+) SUV.





