Audi Opens The Order Books On The E-Tron Quattro All-Electric SUV - Are The Model X Days Numbered?

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:03:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 670 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.inautonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The time has come – the Ingolstadt-based automaker is almost ready to unleash into the real world the Tesla Model X competitor it has promised for years, the E-Tron Quattro all-electric SUV.



The VW Group is quite fond of presenting a long barrage of concepts ahead of actually turning an electric model – just look at the three ID concepts – but Audi has now officially opened the future owner reservations for the all-electric E-Tron Quattro. Audi Norway was first (it’s Europe’s best EV market) on April 24, and interested customers can put down a 20,000 kroner (approximately $2,900) reservation for the all-wheel drive, 311 miles+ (500 kilometers+) SUV.


Read Article


Audi Opens The Order Books On The E-Tron Quattro All-Electric SUV - Are The Model X Days Numbered?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]