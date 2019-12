Hard buttons that are easy to operate by touch and feel might as well be put on the endangered species list at Audi.

The German automaker's latest MMI Touch Response infotainment system consists of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate controls. Few buttons exist inside the current A8, A7, A6, Q8, and upcoming 2020 Q7, though there is a volume knob for the radio.

This is just the beginning.