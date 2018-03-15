Audi Profits Skyrocket 68% As Deiselgate Fades Away

Following the announcement that it will build a new Tesla Model S rival called the e-tron GT, the premium car maker confirmed that it sold 1,878,105 Audi vehicles last year, with profit before tax leaping by 57% to €4.

7bn (£4.15bn). After-tax profits were up 68.4% to 3.4bn (£3.07bn).

The size of Audi’s business has doubled since 2009, with revenue in 2017 hitting 60bn (£53bn). Although Audi’s headline profit margin for 2017 was 8.4% - in the brand’s target ‘corridor’ of 8-10% - the costs of diesel engine recall in the US and the Takata airbag recall pushed the final figure back down to 7.8%.



