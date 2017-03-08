Audi Q4 SUV model confirmed for 2019 production

Zoranah85 submitted on 8/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:33:13 AM

0 user comments | Views : 88 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.suv2018.com

Tag Link: 2019 Audi Q4

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The introduction of the 2019 Audi Q4 will make people have a wide range of choice as they search for their preferred SUV, especially with the rising need for the SUV in the recent past.

The car maker has announced that the new Audi Q4 will be produced in its plant that is based in Gyor, Hungary.

The interesting part in the designing is also the coupe-style profile which features the sloping roofline as well. The front face will feature a hexagonal chrome grill. It will be mounted with attractive LED headlamps, giving an aggressive appearance. Its front and the rear bumper also will get a sportier design, with a pair of large exhaust pipes.

Read Article


Audi Q4 SUV model confirmed for 2019 production

About the Author

Zoranah85

Zoranah85 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]