Audi Q8 And Q4 Productions Plans Announced

Audi has just confirmed two new SUVs will join its lineup. Not that we weren’t aware of that fact, but we are finally hearing official words from the German brand.



One of the new additions will be the flagship Q8 coupe-SUV that we spied testing on the Nurburgring twice last week. It’s going to be roughly the same in size as the Q7, but will sit lower to the ground and will have a sloped roof line. It’s scheduled to enter production phase next year in Bratislava, Slovakia, where also the Q7 is assembled. Sales are expected to start in early next year.



Read Article