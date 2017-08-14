Audi Q8 prototype spotted in Germany

It looks like that Audi is in the final stages of finalizing its new Audi Q8 sports utility vehicle. While the German premium carmaker has yet to reveal the looks of the production version of the new Audi A8, there have already been quite a number of spy images and videos of the upcoming SUV, albeit in a camouflaged form. Just recently, though, the Audi Q8 was spotted on the road, and this time without any camouflage.



Seeing a near-production version -- or even a prototype model – of the Audi Q8 is a welcome development, considering that fact that the premium carmaker isn’t nice enough to reveal this early the complete appearance of the SUV.



