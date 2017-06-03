Audi R8 V10 Plus gets striking looks, 20-hp bump from ABT

The Audi R8 has always been a relatively sedate supercar in the styling department, considering its Lamborghini DNA. That’s not a bad thing, but for those wanting a bit more attitude, ABT’s latest package for the R8 adds just the right amount of exterior aggression. The tuning company also goes beneath the surface for suspension and power upgrades. The result is the ABT R8 V10 Plus.



The conversion starts with what amounts to a full body kit. A front skirt and front lip with blades give the R8 a subtle-yet-noticeably sinister facelift. Wheel arch vents and carbon-fiber side blades continue the theme set by the front, with the rear receiving its own updated skirt with blades. Optional carbon fiber mirror covers round out the kit.



