Audi R8 Verses BMW M4 - Can This Mismatch Be Closer Than You Think?

Audi R8 versus BMW M4 – surely we can’t be serious? One’s a low-slung, mid-engined entry-level supercar, the other a relatively sensible-looking four-seater coupe, poles apart in concept and execution. On the face of it, yes, but these are a pretty special pair, with one specific quality in common: the R8 V10 RWS (that’s Real Wheel Series, a moniker that will make more sense shortly) and M4 CS are driver’s cars, pure and simple.

At least that’s what their makers say. According to Audi, the RWS is ‘for purists with an appreciation for essential driving enjoyment’, while BMW reckons the CS is ‘the perfect combination for track and everyday use’. Two wildly divergent approaches maybe, but a shared and truly focused goal.