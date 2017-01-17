Audi RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe/Sportback specs leaked via dealer presentation

The RS trio will be more powerful than the Porsche Panamera 4S from where it will inherit the engine.



A reader has sent us an image, which we’re not allowed to use, with a slideshow from a dealer presentation in Norway concerning three upcoming RS models from Audi Sport: RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, and RS5 Sportback. The fact that the first two will share a biturbo 2.9-liter TFSI V6 engine from the new Porsche Panamera 4S is not exactly news taking into account Stephan Reil, engineering boss of Audi's Quattro GmbH division, revealed the important information back in September last year. What he didn’t tell us is the two will have more power and will be joined by an RS5 Sportback.



