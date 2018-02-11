Audi RSQ e-tron To Hit The Big Screen - Should This Ride Become A Reality?

Audi has designed a new car but not only is it a concept, it won't even make it into physical form.

This is the Audi RSQ e-tron: an electric, fully autonomous concept which is due to appear in the Twentieth Century Fox movie Spies in Disguise starring Will Smith and Tom Holland.

It’s a first for the Audi brand, in that the concept is designed exclusively for an animated film. It’ll be driven by the character Lance Sterling - a spy voiced by Will Smith - and features autonomous tech so he can focus on the task of top level espionage. Of course, being a spy car it’ll have the sort of special gadgets which every secret agent needs.



