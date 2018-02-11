Audi Record Sales Streak BROKEN! Sales Plummet 17% In October

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:04 AM
SUV sales were not enough to offset losses across the board at Audi in October as sales plummeted by 17%Below are are figures for the month.
This day was going to come but it's arrival is not entirely unexpected. Audi is launching a new A6, A7, A8 and Q3 with a few of the new models just arriving to dealers now. Combined, these models make up a large percentage of Audi sales in the U.S. There simply weren't enough new models to make up for the depleted inventory of existing models.My belief is this is just an inventory shortage issue and once all the above-mentioned new models arrive, Audi will see continued strong growth in the U.S. and globally. — GermanNut (View Profile)
This day was going to come but it's arrival is not entirely unexpected. Audi is launching a new A6, A7, A8 and Q3 with a few of the new models just arriving to dealers now. Combined, these models make up a large percentage of Audi sales in the U.S. There simply weren't enough new models to make up for the depleted inventory of existing models.My belief is this is just an inventory shortage issue and once all the above-mentioned new models arrive, Audi will see continued strong growth in the U.S. and globally.
— GermanNut (View Profile)
