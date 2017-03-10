Audi Reports A Record 81st Straight Sales Increase In September With A 9.6% Jump

September marked the 81st straight record sales month for Audi of America. The previous September record was set last year with 17,617 deliveries. Through September, Audi has now sold 160,914 vehicles in the U.S. this year, more than any year before 2013. Through September sales have increased 5.7 percent.

Consumer demand for Audi SUVs increased deliveries of the new Q5 to 4,596 and the Q7 to 3,538, with the Q7 rising 43 percent over last year and 22 percent year-to-date. September was the best sales month ever for the Q7. Audi SUV sales overall grew more than 19 percent in September and made up 52 percent of the sales mix. Audi SUV sales have increased 13 percent this year.

The A5 Cabriolet, Coupe and the new Sportback sales more than tripled to 2,360. The A5 Sportback sales totaled 1,203 in September.

Audi sedan deliveries totaled 9,356 for the month, up 1 percent from last year.

“We’re encouraged by the consumer demand for our all-new Q5 and A5 models and we’re looking forward to a strong fourth-quarter finish as we head into 2018,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America.



