Audi Rushes New E-tron To Market Challenging The Jaguar I-Pace In The Premium Sector

Audi is racing to get its E-tron SUV to market ahead of the Jaguar I-Pace in a bid to secure the title of the first premium electric SUV.

Spotted on the continent wearing full-body camouflage, the SUV’s all-electric drivetrain is signalled by its lack of tailpipes.

The car’s design looks to have been toned down compared with the E-tron Quattro concept (see gallery) it is based on, with a slightly less butch front and less raked rear window. But the concept's lighting designs, which include a strip to connect the tail-lights, look to have been retained.