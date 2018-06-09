Audi S5 Cabriolet Vs Ford Mustang Convertible: Can The Germans Make A Better Pony Car?

The UK is enduring one of the hottest summers in memory, with blue skies and sunshine every day for weeks on end. So what better way to make the most of the current heatwave than with a convertible sports car?

There’s a new one on the market, too, in the shape of the revised and updated Ford Mustang Convertible.

It’s been given more power, a new automatic gearbox, revised suspension and a new, fruitier exhaust. The Ford is loud all round, from the design to the engine noise, and looks like it could be a summer hit. But it faces some stiff competition here, because the V8 automatic model has a price tag that puts it up against some premium rivals.