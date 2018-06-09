Audi S5 Cabriolet Vs Ford Mustang Convertible: Can The Germans Make A Better Pony Car?

Agent009 submitted on 9/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:28:38 PM

0 user comments | Views : 216 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The UK is enduring one of the hottest summers in memory, with blue skies and sunshine every day for weeks on end.

So what better way to make the most of the current heatwave than with a convertible sports car?

There’s a new one on the market, too, in the shape of the revised and updated Ford Mustang Convertible.

It’s been given more power, a new automatic gearbox, revised suspension and a new, fruitier exhaust. The Ford is loud all round, from the design to the engine noise, and looks like it could be a summer hit. But it faces some stiff competition here, because the V8 automatic model has a price tag that puts it up against some premium rivals.



Read Article


Audi S5 Cabriolet Vs Ford Mustang Convertible: Can The Germans Make A Better Pony Car?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]