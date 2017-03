SUV and crossover sales could account for half of Audi’s total global volume in the future, the automaker’s head of sales and marketing said. A key driver is that the premium brand’s light-truck lineup will grow to seven models by 2019 from four now. Light trucks account for a third of Audi’s total global sales now, with 40 percent in China and 47 percent in the U.S., Dietmar Voggenreiter told journalists at the company’s annual press conference this month.



