Audi Sales Flat For June With A 0.3% Slip

Audi sales remained flat in June with a 0.

3% decrease for the month,  On a bright note CPO were up an impressive 35% for the same time period.








User Comments

MDarringer

I saw a picture of a base A6 recently and for a second thought it was a Fusion.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2019 5:09:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Looks like the Q3 suffered the same fate at the X1, the GLA can’t be killing their sales like that, especially as old as it is, it appears the A Class is eating the A3’s lunch though...

The Q5 has never been more crucial to Audi’s survival

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2019 5:54:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

