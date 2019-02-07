Audi Sales Flat For June With A 0.3% Slip

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:50:00 PM
Audi sales remained flat in June with a 0.
3% decrease for the month, On a bright note CPO were up an impressive 35% for the same time period.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
I saw a picture of a base A6 recently and for a second thought it was a Fusion.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Looks like the Q3 suffered the same fate at the X1, the GLA can’t be killing their sales like that, especially as old as it is, it appears the A Class is eating the A3’s lunch though...The Q5 has never been more crucial to Audi’s survival— Car4life1 (View Profile)
