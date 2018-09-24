Audi Says New e-tron SUV Is By Special Order Only - Expect Delays Of Months Maybe Years Before Delivery

Outside of Tesla, Nissan and Chevrolet, very few automakers seem willing to stock electric cars on dealership (Tesla stores) lots here in the U. S., so news of Audi opting for special-order only for the e–tron is not unexpected.



Audi of America President Scott Keogh attempts to downplay this news and spin it into an advantage, but in all honesty, his words don’t sway our opinion. Basically, Audi wants to be cautious with the e-tron, which seems to indicate to us that it will be a money loser for the automaker. But here’s what Keogh states:



