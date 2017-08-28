Audi Says No More Halo Cars Just Yet - Concentrating On More RS Models To Balance Portfolio

It's the kind of card any CEO wants up his sleeve: a low-volume hypercar that casts a wide and bright halo across the rest of the brand's vehicles.

Audi Sport's Stephan Winkelmann expects to play that card in the future — but not before dealing out a host of new models for his division's lineup.

Winkelmann, who led Audi's Lamborghini unit from 2005 to 2016, left to take over as CEO of Audi's quattro GmbH division. The performance subbrand — similar to Mercedes-AMG or BMW's M division — has since worked to reposition itself as Audi Sport.



