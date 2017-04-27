Audi Scoops Up Tesla Autopilot Program Manager To Be CTO Of Autonomous Driving Program

There has been a lot of changes in Tesla’s Autopilot leadership over the past few months and most of it can be linked back to former Autopilot program director Sterling Anderson leaving to form his own startup and Chris Lattner taking over the top role in the program, which happened in December 2016 and January 2017 respectively.



A few more senior Autopilot team members have since left, including the head of Tesla Vision, and we now learn that one of them is now leading an autonomous driving effort for Audi.



Alexandre Haag, who was a senior program manager of the Autopilot team, left Tesla around the same time as Anderson to “help Vision and Architecture teams to focus and hit milestones” at a stealth startup.





