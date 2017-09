It seems like everyone is trying to beat the Nissan GT-R on a straight line, with the latest challenger being the less powerful but cheeky nevertheless Audi TT RS.



Unlike previous drag races, where the latest version of the GT-R was put up against proper metal, including various Porsches, McLarens and the occasional Lambo, this time Top Gear magazine got a smaller and more affordable coupe that’s already making some noise with its straight-line abilities.







Read Article