Audi To Challenge Siblings Porsche And Bentley With New Technology Packed SQ8

Audi has made no secret of its desire to expand its Q-named SUV lineup.

Right now, the biggest one you can buy is the Q7, but very soon the Q8 will arrive. Although slightly less roomy inside, its exterior dimensions are clearly sportier, therefore more attractive. These latest spy shots from our always intrepid photographers prove that point. The test mule you see here is apparently the upcoming SQ8, the more powerful version. How can we tell? Check out its quad exhaust pipes, a clear-cut sign of its performance capabilities.

TomM

VW is essentially trying to duplicate the old General Motors model - where they had LOTS of brands that overlapped each other. And eventually this leads to confusion on the buyers mind - and reduces the value of the upper brands as well. Worse - if the platform is not as good as expected - it spreads it lacking to other brands as well.

An Audi will never replace a Bentley - they are in different worlds - even if they are built on the same platform. I believe the same between Porsche and AUdi as well - although there are some who accept AUDI at a higher level than I do. At some point - you get tired of seeing the same cars (literally) all the time!

