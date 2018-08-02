Audi To Challenge Siblings Porsche And Bentley With New Technology Packed SQ8

Audi has made no secret of its desire to expand its Q-named SUV lineup. Right now, the biggest one you can buy is the Q7, but very soon the Q8 will arrive. Although slightly less roomy inside, its exterior dimensions are clearly sportier, therefore more attractive. These latest spy shots from our always intrepid photographers prove that point. The test mule you see here is apparently the upcoming SQ8, the more powerful version. How can we tell? Check out its quad exhaust pipes, a clear-cut sign of its performance capabilities.



