Audi To Change Naming Convention To Confuse Us More About What They Are Offering

Prepare to be dazed and confused by Ingolstadt’s new convention used for naming its models – apparently prompted by Audi’s desire to diversify its powertrain options.



According to the company, “the new designations stand for the specific power output and apply both to cars with combustion engines and to E-Tron models with hybrid and electric drives.” But wait – there’s an interesting tidbit: “A special place in the line-up is occupied by the high-end, high-performance S and RS models and the Audi R8. … They will retain their classic names in reference to their top position in the model range.” Now let’s get confused. First off, we all know Audi traditionally uses a single letter, followed by a digit to reference the class and type of vehicle – the A1 is the smallest and the Q7 is the biggest SUV, with the A8 representing the flagship passenger car.



atc98092

They aren't changing the model naming convention, just their power train nomenclature. Still not sure how it will work out, but since so many manufacturers that used to use engine size in the model name no longer do it acccurately (BMW, looking at you) it might work out.

jeffgall

At least Audi's method aligns to power output, where as BMW's are arbitrary at this point. As engines become smaller, higher higher outputs, I am assuming Audi is doing this to make their smaller offers appear in a better light. A 2.0T on a A6 sounds a bit weak, but at over 250 hp, the power output number may look stronger to the consumer.

carloslassiter

Just go back to calling it the Audi "Throw a Rod' Fox and be done with it.

malba2367

This is probably more for foreign markets where they offer a multitude of engines in each model lineup. In the US, for example the A4 only has one engine option, the A6 2 options etc.

