Audi To Flood The Market With 7 New SUV Variants

Audi’s 130th Annual General Meeting was surprisingly important in terms of model lineup changes as aside from announcing a high-end A8, the head honchos also revealed plans for an SUV onslaught.

No fewer than seven SUV versions will be introduced before the end of the year, with the key word being “versions” since these will be derivatives of existing models rather than completely new vehicles.

Two of them will be the first Sportback-badged SUVs, namely the Q3 Sportback – previously referred to by Audi as the Q4 – and the fully electric E-Tron Sportback. Audi went on to mention another two will be “particularly sporty versions” of the Q8, so it’s probably safe to assume the Four Rings company was talking about the hotly anticipated SQ8 and RS Q8. Both have been spied undergoing testing multiple times with very little camouflage, which means a full reveal of the dynamic duo later this year would make sense.



